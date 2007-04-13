The Acer XD1280D is a chunky projector that is based around a bright DLP chip that works well even in a sunny room. It's got a row of input connections that give a choice of DVI, VGA, S-Video and composite, plus an audio connection, USB for the mouse and a VGA output.

Acer supplies cables for all of these connections as well as three power cables, which are handy for travellers, and an adapter to convert signals direct from VGA to component.

The black remote control looks like the sort of hardware that you get with a budget TV. However, it includes a mouse control and laser pointer.

When the projector is running, the zoom and focus control rings are easy to adjust, but even on minimum zoom you'll need to have your screen at least three metres from the projector. With the single supporting foot dropped to the minimum, the picture height is fairly high, so this model favours large meeting rooms.

When the projector is turned on, the cooling fan makes a steady droning noise; it isn't offensive, but is hard to ignore.

Standing in front of the projector we could directly see the cooling fan through the vents, which suggests that the cooling is relatively crude. We measured the jet of exhaust air out of the front at 73-degrees Celsius. When you shut the projector down it spins the cooling fan up to an alarming noise level for up to 30 seconds.

As for the image, it's fine. It doesn't have the depth of colour exhibited by some of the competition, but you won't be disappointed by the Acer and it's certainly up to the task of showing presentations.