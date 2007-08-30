For solid power and stability for users on the go, it is another success for the Compaq range

HP's Compaq range is designed to provide corporate stability and security to business users. With impressive power and usability, the HP Compaq 6715b delivers all this and more. The sober grey and black styling may not suit consumers, but is ideal for rolling out to small business users. The chassis is well made throughout and tough enough for frequent mobile use.

Weighing 2.9kg, it doesn't suit long-term travelling. With a battery life of 199 minutes, you can easily work on short trips, and the HP is better suited to local rather than long-haul use. An advantage of its larger size is the full-size keyboard. Comfortable to use, with a smooth typing action, you can keep working in confidence without typing errors.

Providing ample power for business use, a dual-core AMD processor delivers fast performance. 3D power is far less capable, but you can still play Solitaire and run presentations on the move. For storing large amounts of business files, as well as your music and photos, a huge 160GB hard drive is in place. A built-in fingerprint scanner can also be used to secure your vital data.

While the lack of a Super-TFT coating on the 15.4-inch screen means images lack vibrancy or detail, it completely reduces reflections. This is appreciated when used outdoors or under bright lights. The Compaq 6715b won't impress home users or those needing high-end multimedia features.