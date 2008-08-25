Brenthaven Sling Backpack

A clever and comfortable bag that's both well built and very sensibly laid out

This Slingbag design is a departure from the typical creations that Brenthaven is known for around our office.

Brenthaven has always struck us as a maker of sensible bags; perhaps not the most dazzling designer out there, but you can bank on excellent quality stitching, formidable padding and great attention to detail, not least their clever use of internal space.

These qualities have largely been confined to their briefcase-style bags, but this Slingbag is something new.

Comfortable to carry



We tried different ways to carry the bag. Firstly over one shoulder, then over our neck (carry-strap across the chest), then used the carry handle to carry it like a briefcase. We stuffed it with a MacBook,

though it would also take a 15-inch Macbook Pro with no bother.

It's most comfortable the way the strap crosses your body – for a man, at least. The weight of the laptop, accessories and a wedge of paper files is evenly distributed. You hardly notice the weight because it rests on strong areas of the body, unlike briefcase designs.

Top quality materials



We like the slim form factor too. Even when stuffed to the gills, the weight never gets too heavy. Office turtles who like to carry their world around on their back will need to look for a bigger bag, though.

On the outside you get pouches on the strap, under the rear flap, above the rear flap, and a water bottle pouch on the exposed flank. Inside you get a well-padded laptop slot with velcro clasp, a business card pocket and some pen loops. The laptop slot doesn't take up all the space; plenty is left for A4 folders.

The hallmarks of Brenthaven's manufacturing skills are all present. The materials used are first class,

and the attention to detail is equally well executed. With the flaps and zips closed the inside is protected well from rain.

The price is about right and the quality is obvious – if this style is for you then we recommend picking one up!