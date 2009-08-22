Sony NWZ-X1060 Walkman review

The playback quality is excellent, but this player could do with a few improvements before it becomes top dog

The last time I played with a Sony personal media player, it was a horrible experience – the interface was a work of the devil designed to stop you from using the thing in any constructive way. Thankfully, times have changed, and the brand's NWZ-X1060 is a good deal more accommodating.

You no longer have to jump hurdles to move files around – a simple drag and drop will do – and the touchscreen interface is a joy to use.

The model reviewed here has a capacious 32GB drive (enough for 120 hours of video), although a cheaper (£210) 16GB version is also available.

The feature set is tempting: wi-fi connectivity, YouTube, noise cancelling headphones, web-browser and a super-sharp 3in 16:9 OLED display. There's also an FM radio.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview