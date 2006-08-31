JVC LT-40DS7BJ review

In contrast to its small range of plasma sets, JVC really has embraced LCD technology, and boasts an extensive line-up of screens. But engineers must have realised the lack of anything big in the range and to correct this inbalance, introduced the company's biggest LCD model yet.

This 1,366 x 768-pixel set is absolutely rammed with features. Analogue and digital tuners are included, as is a CAM slot for adding subscription TV services, but the scene-stealing action comes from its DynaPix image processing technology.

This is an entire suite of tools to help get the maximum out of your picture. It includes an MPEG picture noise reduction algorithm, a motion adaptive I-P converter that reduces the appearance of rough, jagged lines on your images, and has a new colour management system that aims to reproduce colours naturally and vibrantly.

JVC hasn't forgotten the importance of a useful array of connections. This model boasts a couple of HDMI inputs, component video inputs, S-video input, and stereo audio input and output. There's also a duo of Scarts, both of which will deal with RGB pictures, and computer link up via a D-Sub PC port plus PC audio input.

Audio is addressed with the addition of MaxxBass technology and a pair of Oblique Cone Speakers. The former creates the sensation of low frequencies by generating a series of harmonics designed to simulate the 'auditory experience', according to JVC. With the speakers situated at the bottom of the screen sound is delivered upwards, from an off-centre voice coil, in a bid to reduce distortion.

HD images have a rich, deep and vibrant colour palette and we'd go so far as to say perhaps the best reproduction of any LCD.

The detail available on highdefi nition material is simply outstanding - especially when it's delivered from a pure HD source or signal. Our test footage was clear and full of texture, and images felt real rather than artifi cial.

Black levels are impressive with plenty of detail in the shadows, and motion handling - devoid of smearing - is another plus point.

On the downside, the performance in standard defi nition simply doesn't match its HD setting. Overall the images appear softer, with skin tones not always accurately rendered. We also noticed smearing on material from weaker SD sources.

Apart from the occasional hint of too much treble, the audio results for the LT-40DS7BJ are impressive. The set copes well when pumped with a good dollop of volume, and there is no noticeable break-up when it is pushed towards its upper limits.

The only real concern is the outlay of around £2,000. It's a well-specified model with lots of features, but it does require you hand over a great bundle of notes in exchange. You may want to do the maths before plumping for what is arguably the best 40in LCD television the market today. Bob Baxter