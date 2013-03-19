SuperTooth Disco 2

It's portable, it's reasonably loud and sound quality is pretty good, but the Disco 2 inhabits a strange place between budget Bluetooth speakers and slightly more expensive and better sounding devices.

Bluetooth is no longer a pariah in iOS 6 and the function's move into the main Settings menu has been a real boost for those of us that want to use it.

This is the follow up to SuperTooth's original Disco Bluetooth speaker. Designed as a more portable alternative, the Disco 2's key feature is its internal battery that - according to the manufacturers - once charged from the mains can do around four hours playback at high volume and 10 hours at low volume.

We got it to around six hours before it needed a charge, and that's a mightily fine amount for a portable speaker. We used it as a way to listen to music in the kitchen, but the great thing about such devices is the possibilities they give you.

When we eventually get a summer, the Disco 2 could frequent picnics and garden parties. Its 16W power takes your music into the loud territory - providing there's not too much background noise - but bass is lacking as you might expect from a device of this size; it's just over 180mm tall.

Of course, the latest Bluetooth 4.0 is supported with a 10 metre range - the connection worked instantly mostly reliably, although we did have an issue with walls disrupting the signal.

The only real question we have with the Disco 2 is its price - £73. Alongside the Logitech UE Boombox (£80) and Mobile Boombox (£73), it occupies a strange place between cheaper devices such as the Creative D100 and more expensive and better-sounding models such as the Jawbone Jambox.

But the boon of the Disco 2 is that you're getting portability and pretty decent sound quality for a fair whack less than the £100 mark.