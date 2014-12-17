Trending

Sony's answer to Google Glass will make your specs smarter

By World of tech  

Sony's attachable module will challenge Glass

Sony has just announced its competitor to Google Glass. At the moment it lacks a catchy name, instead being referred to as the Single-Lens Display Module.

Despite its rather unexciting title, the Single-Lens Display Module is an incredibly interesting twist on Google's Glass technology. Sony's module can be attached to almost any pair of glasses and turn them into a smart device.

The module uses a high-resolution colour OLED Microdisplay and a Micro Optical Unit to beam images onto glasses, goggles, sunglasses and other types of eyeware. It will achieve a resolution of 640 x 400 pixels and with a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

Sony has worked hard on technology that will make its Module easy to use in bright sunlight.

What, no monocle support?

A built-in control board in the attachable module will have similar number crunching power as a smartphone, says Sony, and comes with an ARM Cortex-A7 processor, sensor hub, wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery capacity will be 400 mAh.

The unit will weigh around 40g, and Sony will be unveiling a concept model of its module at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off in a few weeks. The company is aiming to begin mass producing the module within the coming year.

By creating a module that can be attached to almost any eyewear, it looks like Sony is taking a more flexible approach to wearables than Google Glass. Could this sway people who haven't been impressed with smartglasses so far? It looks like we won't have long to find out.

See more World of tech news