New shower-powered radio tech launches

A new shower-powered FM radio launches this week, developed by the team behind the commercialisation of Trevor Baylis' award-winning wind-up radio.

The new water-pressure powered radio from H20 is expressly designed for use in the shower, doing away with the need for batteries altogether.

Micro-turbine powered

The new radio is based around a micro-turbine which generates power through the water flow from your shower, with the radio starting up the minute you hit the ON button on the shower to wake you from your morning slumber.

"H2O's shower-powered radio provides users with a convenient, and energy-efficient, means of listening to their favourite radio stations while in the shower," reads the company's press release.

"Turning on automatically when the shower is used, the H2O Shower Powered Radio memorises the last chosen radio station and speaker volume. The radio even allows users to carry on listening after the shower is turned off; using any excess energy stored in an integral Ni-Mh rechargeable cell."

Simply plumb the radio under the faucet of the shower in order to catch a steady flow of water, without getting too much in the way of you lathering your barnet with shampoo in the morning.

Warble yourself awake

The radio is (obviously) fully waterproof, with Tango Group inventor Vivian Blick also being a former director of Freeplay Energy Group, the company that publicised Trevor Baylis' original wind-up radio back in the 1990s.

"Having seen huge success with the commercialisation of the Wind-Up Radio; we were constantly looking into new ways that further innovations in the radio sector could be made," Blick said of the new H20 Shower Powered Radio.

"Creating the now-patented micro turbine technology, that allows the radio to operate solely through the flow of water, was the key to our new innovation; and thus the world's first water-powered shower radio was created."

Now you really do have no excuse for not leaping out of bed in the morning in order to jump into your shower to warble along with your favourite tunes on your morning show of choice.