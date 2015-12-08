Meet Verily, Alphabet's new name for Google Life Sciences

While Google Life Sciences graduated from the Google X labs and became it's own division under Alphabet earlier this year, it's now gone through a rebranding, gaining a new name and a new website.

The dictionary describes the word 'verily' to mean 'truly' or 'certainly', and Verily CEO Andy Conrad said - while announcing the name change in an interview with Stat - that, "Only through the truth are we going to defeat Mother Nature."

In that context, Verily hopes to shift the focus of conventional medical tech "from reactive to proactive, from intervention to prevention," Conrad told the publication.

Tech to better understand health

Google's Life Sciences has so far taken on smart contact lenses, health-tracking wearables, as well as molecular-level wearables.

Verily's new website, which is part of the Life Sciences rebranding, explains that it's mission is "to bring together technology and life sciences to uncover new truths about health and disease."

"As a life sciences team within Google[x], we were able to combine the best of our technology heritage with expertise from across many fields," the website explains.

"Now, as an independent company, Verily is focused on using technology to better understand health, as well as prevent, detect, and manage disease."

The new name, along with the company's mission, is introduced in a new video as well, which you can check out below.