Looks like there won't be a live-action Zelda series, after all

Update: Big companies usually don't respond to rumors, especially when those rumors may concern upcoming products, but Nintendo President Satoru Iwata just did.

In an interview with Time, Iwata said that the original report that claimed Nintendo and Netflix are working together on a Legend of Zelda show "is not based on correct information."

"As of now, I have nothing new to share with you in regard to the use of our IPs for any TV shows or films," he added.

Unsurprisingly, Iwata isn't actually saying definitively whether or not Nintendo is developing a new Zelda show, just that at least part of the original report was not "correct."

The fact that he was willing to comment on it at all is not a good sign, but we'll keep our fairies crossed just in case.

Original story below…

Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action show based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda video games.

The series doesn't have a writer yet, but Netflix is aiming for "Game of Thrones for a family audience," a source told The Wall Street Journal.

If true, this is pretty insane. Video game adaptations have traditionally been absolute crap, and it's rare for anyone to want to touch them. Zelda has yet to be adapted into a live-action production, but the cartoon in the '80s was pretty much the worst thing ever.

But Netflix has been absolutely killing it with its original shows, from House of Cards and Orange is the New Black to the upcoming Daredevil, which looks great. If anyone can make a Zelda adaptation that doesn't suck worse than the Water Temple, maybe it's Netflix?