Samsung and Google could team up for 'Gear Glass' facewear

Google Glass has managed to keep our attention for a surprisingly long time, considering it's still not widely available, but does that mean other companies will soon release their own wearables, too?

At least one person thinks so - blogger and analyst Eldar Murtazin, who has a mixed history with leaks of this nature, says Samsung is developing a device called "Gear Glass."

"Samsung developing own version of Google Glass," Murtazin tweeted. "We will see it (probably) around April-May under Gear Glass brand."

That tweet is all we have to go on, and it leaves a lot to be desired.

Possibilities

It's unclear from Murtazin's tweet whether Samsung is developing the "Gear Glass" in collaboration with or in imitation of Google.

The fact that, according to the leakster, Samsung is using "Glass" in the name suggests that Gear Glass could simply be a Samsung-branded version of Google's own Google Glass.

That or Samsung will wear its influences on its sleeve (and tempt Google into a trademark suit) by including the word "Glass" despite a lack of affiliation.

On the other hand "Gear Glass" could simply be a codename and not a final brand, as CNET pointed out today.

With the name "Gear Glass" Samsung's high-tech headgear could relate to the Galaxy Gear smartwatch, though we'd be hard pressed to think Samsung would really ape "Glass."