Android now lets you voice search for places you can't afford on Domain

Sometimes the soul-crushing reality of house prices in Australia (and particularly Sydney) isn't as easy to monitor as we'd like.

Luckily, Domain.com.au's Android app is the first in Australia to introduce Google's Voice Actions functionality, meaning you can now immerse yourself in the despair of the wannabe home owner faster than ever before.

Voice Actions makes it easier than ever to explore Domain's local offerings, via a rage of commands like, "OK Google, show me homes near me on Domain."

Doing so will bring up a list of the homes for rent and sale in the local area, making it easier for you to find the one that's least financially ruinous.

That one with the holes in the floor and the outside toilet looks like it might almost be affordable. Almost.