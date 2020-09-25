What to stream this weekend: The Chef Show: Season 2, Enola Holmes and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to watch each weekend.

In an effort to make things easier, every Friday we'll be hand-picking the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms each weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services this weekend. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of September 25 to September 27, 2020.

Netflix

The Chef Show (TV Series – available 25/9/2020)

After a fantastic first season (split into three volumes), The Chef Show is back for season 2! Join writer/actor'director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi as they continue their sensational culinary quest. Watch as the pair prepare fantastic meals with a range of celebrity guests. If you're a fan of Favreau's delightful film Chef, you'll really love The Chef Show.

Enola Holmes (Movie – available 23/9/2020)

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown stars as Enola Holmes, teen sister of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes, who is played here by The Witcher himself, Henry Cavill. When Enola and Sherlock's mother goes missing, Enola sets out to solve her disappearance, unravelling a conspiracy in the process.

Sneakerheads: Season 1 (TV Series – available 25/9/2020)

A show for the sneaker addicts among us, Sneakerheads sees family man Devin (Allen Maldonado) and his bad influence buddy Bobby (Andrew Bachelor) set out on a mission to track down the most elusive pair of kicks in L.A.

Amazon Prime Video

Utopia (TV Series – available 25/9/2020)

In this twisted conspiracy thriller, which is inspired by the British series of the same name, a group of young geeks discover a conspiracy within the pages of the comic book Utopia, in which the dangers of the comic are coming true in the real world. Starring John Cusack (Grosse Point Blank), Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Sasha Lane American Honey).

Disney Plus

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (TV Series – available 25/9/2020)

In this eight-part documentary series, go behind the scenes with the animal-care experts, veterinarians, and biologists employed at Disney's beloved Animal Kingdom and SeaBase aquarium. Features narration from Josh Gad (Frozen).

Once Upon A Time: Seasons 1-7 (TV Series – available 25/9/2020)

Coming to Disney Plus in its entirety, the popular series Once Upon A Time sees a young women named Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) drawn to a small town in Maine where fairy tales aren't fantasy, but reality.

Binge

Clueless (Movie – available 25/9/2020)

Just in time for the film's 25th anniversary, the teen classic Clueless has landed on Binge! The film follows Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her friends as they navigate the ups and downs of high school. Also stars Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy.

Dunkirk (Movie – available 27/9/2020)

From visionary filmmaker Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Tenet) comes Dunkirk, a stirring war film that aims to offer a glimpse at the harrowing ordeal experienced by allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France during their evacuation of the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk.

Stan

The Comey Rule: Parts 1 & 2 (TV Series – available 27/9/2020)

A series that's bound to cause a stir, The Comey Rule is a dramatisation of the events surrounding the 2016 US election. The shows aims to reveal the truth behind allegations of election-tampering out of Russia. Stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as US president Donald Trump.