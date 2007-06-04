Kingston unveils record breaking DDR3 memory

Kingston has announced the launch of its much anticipated DDR3 HyperX 1375MHz RAM (Random Access Memory) modules. Kingston says the double-data-rate, three synchronous dynamic random access memory (DDR3 SDRAM) is the cutting-edge of memory technology.

Hailed as the successor to the current DDR2 memory standard, DDR3 promises significant performance gains at lower voltage levels resulting in lower overall power consumption.

DDR3 technology is expected to be twice as fast as today's highest speed DDR2 memory. And the greater bandwidth promised by DDR3 is a perfect match for systems using dual and quad core processors.

Additionally, Kingston Technology will be releasing ValueRAM 1333MHz DDR3 modules to coincide with X38 motherboards launching later this summer.

Record RAM speed

JK Tsai, director of Kingston Technology said: "Leading with our HyperX product line, Kingston is able to produce the fastest memory possible for gaming enthusiasts, professionals and innovators.

"Introducing revolutionary technology, such as DDR3 to support the newest motherboards, plus our ValueRAM 1333MHz to support boards not yet on the market, and chipsets, is a great accomplishment by our dedicated engineering team. Many motherboard companies have tested Kingston DDR3 memory in their labs and are very satisfied with the performance."

DDR3 modules are shipping in 512MB and 1GB capacities, as well as 1GB and 2GB memory kits.