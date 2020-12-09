Today only: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G slashed down to AU$999

In the lead up to Christmas, Amazon has been dropping some truly epic deals. As a case in point, for today only (Wednesday, December 9) you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G for just AU$999 – that is a massive AU$650 off.

That’s a cheaper price than what was on offer over Black Friday, and as far as we can tell it's the lowest price this handset has ever been in Australia. This steep discount is available on the 256GB version of the Note 20 5G, in the Mystic Grey, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 happens to be our favourite smartphone in Australia, and it’s even easier to recommend with this huge saving attached. Don’t wait around though, this discount is one of Amazon’s 'Deals of the Day', and will end at midnight tonight.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | AU$999 (RRP AU$1,649, save AU$650) The Galaxy Note 20 is a top-tier smartphone with the hefty price tag to match, but Amazon has knocked a significant 39% off the handset, saving you AU$650. It comes with a bold 6.7-inch OLED display, the brilliant S-Pen stylus for drawing or writing, and a versatile triple-camera setup on the back. Available from Amazon, this offer ends at midnight tonight (December 6).View Deal

You’ll be getting class-leading features for the price, including a lovely AMOLED display with colours that pop, a long battery life and an excellent three-camera array. That includes a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens.

It’s not just this model on sale either; if you want the absolute best that Samsung has to offer, then you may want to consider the beefy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which Amazon has also slashed the price on.

It isn’t discounted by quite as much, but for a phone that usually retails for an eye-watering AU$1,849, a 32% saving isn’t bad at all. The 4G version of the Note 20 Ultra is now AU$1,249 on Amazon, saving you AU$600.