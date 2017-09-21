The wait for the iPhone X could be longer than expected

With the iPhone X supposedly landing in stores on November 3 you probably think the wait is already plenty long enough, but one analyst suggests the wait might be even longer.

According to Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso, Apple hasn’t even begun mass production of the iPhone X yet.

Based on conversations with “supply chain players” he says that orders only “firmed up as recently as last week” and that production is expected to commence in mid-October, which is about a month later than expectations a month ago.

Prior to its announcement we had heard rumors of various iPhone X delays, but assumed that they were accounted for in the release date Apple has given.

Dubious delays

Indeed, given that Apple has provided an exact release date for the phone we’re skeptical that there are any further delays. And if there are they may simply mean the iPhone X is in short supply on launch day, rather than the launch actually being delayed.

But we can’t rule a delay out completely. If problems cropped after the iPhone X announcement then it is possible that Apple would be forced to delay the production – and potentially the launch – of the phone.

At least we have the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the meantime. And if this delay is real they could become ever more popular choices.

Via Phone Arena and Barron's