The Samsung Galaxy S22 might soon be available in an eye-catching new color

If you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy S22 but not sold on any of the current color choices then Samsung might soon have an option for you, as it looks like a lavender purple shade could be landing soon.

That’s according to reliable leaker @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) who posted an image of what looks like a purple wallpaper on a Samsung phone, along with the comment that this shade is coming.

Adding more credence to the claim, Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) – WinFuture writer and another leaker with a good track record – replied in agreement, adding that the color will be called 'Bora Purple', matching a shade that’s also rumored for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

It seems that the new color of Galaxy S22, lavender purple, is coming.

It’s not clear whether this shade is for the Samsung Galaxy S22 itself or for the Galaxy S22 Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, or some combination, but there’s some evidence that it could be coming either to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or to multiple models in the S22 line.

This theory is based on an advert spotted by @sondesix (opens in new tab), which appears to show a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with numerous colored lights shooting out of it. Most of these match up with existing Ultra shades, but there’s a purple color included that doesn’t.

The advert also specifically says that new colors are coming to the Galaxy S22 series, which suggests that there might be more than one new color, and that new colors might be coming to more than one model in the Galaxy S22 series. It even includes a date of July 15, so that might be when the new colors are announced.

I'm seeing some signs that there will be a Lavender-coloured Galaxy S22 Ultra coming soon here.I thought it was only for illustrative purposes, but the teaser for my country suggested the Lavender colour, aside from the existing exclusive Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red models.

That said, even if these leaks are all accurate, it’s worth noting that any new colors might not launch in all regions, so it remains to be seen where Bora Purple and any other new shades will be offered.

Analysis: the S22 line doesn’t really need new colors, but we’ll take them anyway

Some phones are crying out for more color options. The OnePlus 10 Pro for example, while available in interesting shades, is only widely available in two color options. And then there are the phones that stick to ordinary – and arguably dull colors – like black and white.

But the Samsung Galaxy S22 line is available in a relatively wide selection of colors, including both the boring expected ones and some more interesting shades ('Violet' already among them), as our Samsung Galaxy S22 colors guide shows.

So the addition of a Bora Purple shade – or any other new color – doesn’t seem that vital. Still, we’re happy to see it, especially as it looks like it could be quite an eye-catching and interesting shade.

Between the wide variety of colors offered on these phones and the customizable color combinations of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it’s clear Samsung is interested in offering lots of variety in its phones, and that’s always nice to see.

A wide range of colors doesn’t affect a phone’s position on our list of the best smartphones, but it could make it more appealing to buyers if there’s a shade they really like.