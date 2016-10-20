The Razer Blade Pro packs a Nvidia GTX 1080, goes under an inch thin

The Razer Blade Pro is back and it’s arguably the company’s most impressive gaming laptop yet.

The 17-inch gaming laptop comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor and a Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU all while still remaining under an inch thick. In order to pack all this power into a thin form factor, Razer has developed ‘the world’s thinnest’ vapor chamber by introducing a custom fan design and dynamic heat exchanger to maximize cooling.

Thanks to this new design, the 0.88-inch thick 7.8-pound Razer Blade Pro is much thinner and lighter than other 17-inch desktop replacements like the Alienware 17 and Origin EON17-SLX.

(Image: © Kane Fulton)

Razer also promises to deliver the complete desktop experience in a laptop with the Pro’s new 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution touchscreen display. As with other Razer laptops, the screen is an IGZO panel that supports Nvidia’s G-SYNC frame rate smoothing technology and 100% Adobe RGB color accuracy.

Users should also feel right at home with the Razer Blade Pro’s mechanical keyboard, which utilizes the same switches found on the company’s recent mechanical keyboard for the iPad Pro . The Ultra-Low-Profile Mechanical switches are designed to register key presses made with 65g of force to mimic the feel of a real mechanical key switch.

Razer’s fully customizable Chroma keyboard backlighting system that’s already been seen on the Blade and Blade Stealth makes appearance on the Blade Pro as well.

(Image: © Kane Fulton)

The Razer Blade Pro will begin shipping to the US and Europe starting this November with a starting price of $3,699 or £3,399. Australian pricing and availability has yet to be announced, but the converted cost would be roughly AU$4,820.

Base configuration will come with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage that’s upgradable to 2TB, meanwhile, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 4K screen is standard across all configurations.