Telstra’s slashing AU$500 off Apple and Samsung flagship phones

We’ve seen a number of discounts on the iPhone 12 range this year, but for one day only, Telstra is delivering some of the best yet. Telstra’s flash sale has brought the iPhone 12 mini down to just AU$699, which is a massive saving of AU$500.

The rest of the range is discounted too, just not by quite as much. And if you’re an Android fan, there’s more good news – the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has also seen a AU$500 price cut, which brings the premium handset down to AU$1,348.

You’ve got the choice of paying the device off over 12 or 24 months, or you can choose to buy it outright. There’s a caveat here though – to be eligible for these discounts, you’ll need to pair the handset with a Telstra mobile plan.

All of Telstra’s plans come with no lock-in contract though, so you’re free to leave anytime (you’ll only need to pay out the remaining cost of the handset). That means you could connect to a plan for one month and then jump ship if you choose.

And if you’re happy with your smartphone, you can still take a look at some of the other Apple products that Telstra’s put on sale – the iPad Air 4 is a particular highlight. Just remember that these deals are only available until midnight tonight (August 5).

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$699 (save AU$500) We’d argue that this is the best deal available from the entire sale. Telstra has slashed AU$500 off the iPhone 12 mini, meaning you can pick it up for just AU$699 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The iPhone 12 mini shares much of the same DNA with the regular iPhone 12, with the big exceptions being its petite 5.4-inch display and cheaper price.View Deal

iPhone 12 (64GB) | AU$1,349 AU$949 (save AU$400) If the 12 mini feels too small for you, Telstra’s also cut the price of the regular iPhone 12. It’s had AU$400 shaved off the price, so you can nab the 64GB version of the handset for AU$949 outright. It has a 6.1-inch display that’s clear and crisp, and its larger size means it fits in a bigger battery compared to the 12 mini, getting you more hours of screen time. Available in a range of bright colours including red, green, blue, purple, white or black.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,549 (save AU$150) While the regular iPhone 12 has a youthful feel, the iPhone 12 Pro feels distinctly more mature in its black, gold, silver and navy blue colour choices. It has the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the regular model, but you’ll find a third lens has been added to the back – a telephoto camera. The discount isn’t nearly as good here, but you can save AU$150 on the 12 Pro during Telstra’s sale.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) | AU$1,849 AU$1,699 (save AU$150) The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s most premium handset, and Telstra’s taken AU$150 off the device. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen – with the lowest around AU$275 off – but it’s really not a bad price if you want to pick it up now. This flagship phone comes with a bright 6.7-inch OLED display and a powerful camera array, though the camera specs are only marginally better than the 12 Pro.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) | AU$1,848 AU$1,348 (save AU$500) If you want the best that Samsung has to offer, you’ll want to check out the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a huge 6.8-inch screen, and we’re big fans of its 120Hz refresh rate. It’s boasting five cameras and the best zoom on any Android phone currently available too. It’s quite a pricey phone, but Telstra has knocked an incredible AU$500 off the device in all colours.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | AU$1,248 AU$998 (save AU$250) Telstra’s also discounted the regular Galaxy S21, which is Samsung’s entry-level flagship phone. So while it’s not the best of the best, it still packs powerful cameras and great performance into a gorgeous new design. Overall, it’s a pleasure to use and a great choice for those who want premium features at an affordable price. Now just AU$998.View Deal

iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB) | AU$1,099 AU$899 (save AU$200) The iPad Air 4 is a stellar tablet, and it comes with plenty of features that were previously only available on the premium iPad Pro. It’s almost entirely all-screen, with the powerful A14 Bionic chipset under the hood (the same chip at the heart of the iPhone 12 range). The lowest we’ve seen the iPad Air 4 drop was AU$769 last month, but if you’re looking to buy now, this discount is the best you’ll find. Available in all colours.View Deal