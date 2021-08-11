Telstra’s chucking in a free Samsung TV with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders

After lots of speculation and a steady stream of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have finally been unveiled, and they’re now available to pre-order from August 12 at 2am AEST.

If you’re looking to get yourself one of these futuristic phones, Telstra has one of the most tempting pre-order deals going – when you sign up for either of these phones and add an eligible Telstra plan, the telco will throw in a Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV for free.

To be eligible for the offer, you’ll need to pair your phone of choice with a Telstra Medium plan or above. Unfortunately signing up to Telstra’s cheapest Small plan won’t count, and that’s likely because 5G network access isn’t included on that option.

As for the free telly, it’ll be a Samsung 43-inch AU8000 Crystal UHD TV. These are the cheapest that Samsung released this year and the 43-inch model retails for AU$949, so you’re getting excellent bang for your buck with the offer.

The pre-order deal is exclusive to Telstra, and you’ll have until September 9 to sign up. If you find another retailer with a cheaper deal on the phone, you can always take advantage of Telstra’s seven day price match too. Just be sure to redeem the TV before October 15 and provide proof of purchase.

If you’re not interested in nabbing the free TV, and you’d rather save some cold hard cash instead, you could consider Amazon’s pre-order offer. When you buy either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Amazon, you’ll receive a AU$100 store credit for the retailer, plus a bonus gift valued up to AU$299.

What can you expect to pay?

Thankfully, both the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 are priced cheaper than their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at AU$2,499 for the 256GB model, or AU$2,649 for the 512GB version. Paired with Telstra’s Medium plan, the minimum you’ll pay is AU$169.13 a month on a 24-month contract.

You’ll pay a fair whack less for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – it costs AU$1,499 for the 128GB option or AU$1,599 for the 256GB variant. On a Telstra Medium plan, the least you’ll pay is AU$127.46 a month on a 24-month contract.