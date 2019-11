That's not what we'd have drawn...

We were as surprised as you when LG unveiled its PenTouch TV range of televisions that you can write on with the special bundled pen.

Yes, all those years of teaching our kids and drunken pals not to write on the TV screen have been done away in one felll swoop; but rather than dwell, we decided to embrace the wackiness and get scribbling over at IFA 2011.

Resisting the urge to draw explicit pictures and write rude words, here's our video hands on with the LG PenTouch TV range: