Sony: Public not regulators should dictate market

Sony believes that the regulation of products by television platforms needs to be eased back, in order for consumers to understand why it's worth paying for premium products.

Speaking at the Westminster eForum, Sony's UK head of corporate affairs, Adrian Northover-Smith, insisted that big companies deserved an advantage because of the amount they invested in research and development.

He believes that 'c' level brands are benefiting from over-regulation of equipment saying that big brands end up paying to improve smaller manufacturers' products.

A > C

"There's a big difference between 'A' brand products and 'C' branded products," said Northington-Smith.

"What has happened with the over-regulation and specification of products in the marketplace is that … 'A' brands are helping to make the 'C' brand products better.

"We're very proud of fact that we put a lot investment in R and D to make good products.

"It's not just Sony, it's Panasonic, Samsung, LG etc and we're proud of that and that's why we should be able to charge a premium in the martketplace because the quality is better, they work better, don't crash or have issues.

"I think if you try to solve all of the issues of all of the products across all of the categories then it's impossible and that the market should define by itself."

Horizontal

Northington-Smith talks about a horizontal market – namely one where manufacturers can make decisions on the products amid a loose framework of standards.

"I think, going forward, you need to understand that we are working in a horizontal market place and we are going to have good products and we are also going to have bad products," he said.

"It's down to the brand and the consumers to understand that, and that we get our own brands to be quality products and message this across to the consumers

"In all of these things the market will decide. The consumers will decide."