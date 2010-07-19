Sky Sports News HD to launch 23 August

Sky Sports News will launch in HD from Monday 23 August, along with a dedicated iPad application.

Sky has already established a fine sweep of HD channels, and after its Sky News channel went HD earlier in the year on the day of the General Election, the satellite giant is now taking its Sports news channel in the same direction.

Sky Sports News HD will launch on August 23, and, interestingly, the company has also indicated that this date will see the arrival of a Sky Sports News app for iPad.

Streaming radio

"The iPad app will also offer streaming access to Sky Sports News Radio, a brand new service which will offer rolling sports news coverage," explains Sky.

"This service will also be available through skysports.com."

Sky Sports News was launched back in 1998, as the first ever dedicated sports news channel in the UK.

Push boundaries

Andy Cairns, Executive Editor for Sky Sports News, said: "At Sky Sports News we continue to push boundaries and innovate with both the journalism we offer and the quality of on-screen presentation.

"I'm delighted that through a combination of our move to HD, broader editorial coverage, and innovation on the TV, PC, iPad and mobile, we will once again raise the bar in broadcast sports news journalism."

Sky Sports News will be available to Sky, Virgin Media and Talk Talk TV customers on August 23, as well as online and on mobile.

Sky Sports News will be replaced from Freeview by Sky3+1, a time-shifted version of the existing Freeview channel, Sky3.