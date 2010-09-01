Panasonic unveils Viera VT20, TX-P42GT20 3D TVs

Panasonic has announced its new Viera television range, including what it calls 'industry-leading' 3D with the addition of the 42-inch 42VT20 and 46-inch 46VT20 alongside the TX-P42GT20 plasma.

With IFA likely to be a launch pad for a plethora of major televisions, Panasonic is hoping that the addition of new VT20 series televisions and the latest TX GT20 will impress.

The latest VT20 Viera models bring Panasonic's high speed 3D drive technology along with '600Hz Sub-field Drive' which the company asserts will produce crisp and immersive 3D images.

Highest quality

"The VT20 models also promise to deliver the highest picture quality for 2D content, adds Panasonic's release.

"High Contrast Filter Pro delivers improved contrast in brighter environments and reduces light reflections, while THX Certified Display certification ensures that every Panasonic NeoPDP TV displays movies with exactly the quality and colour palette that the director has intended."

There is also 2D to 3D conversion via a built-in processor.

Viera TX-P42GT20

The other new offering is the 42-inch TX-P42GT20 which also offers 24p Smooth Film for 3D, 2D-3D conversion and 600Hz but does not come with any 3D glasses.

"With the addition of these new LED-LCD HDTVs to our existing line-up, Panasonic now offers consumers more options in terms of both screen sizes and technology than ever before," explains Fabien Roth, senior marketing manager at Panasonic.