UK refusing to cut back on tech in recession

UK consumers would rather go without meals out or holidays than reign back on their mobile phone, broadband or TV subscriptions, according to the latest research from communications watchdog Ofcom.

The sixth Communications Market Report from Ofcom asked what luxuries people would be cutting back on in the recession and discovered that 47 per cent of people would cut back on meals out, 41 per cent on home improvements and holidays and just 19 per cent on their mobile phones.

TV and broadband desire

Even less (16 per cent) would cut back on the money they spend on television subscriptions and just one in ten would get rid of their broadband to ease their spending.

Broadband and television are obvious candidates for beating the recession, with people reigning back on time out of the house – either on holiday or out for meals.

Consumers are apparently spending an average of 25 minutes online at home per day – a massive 36 per cent rise on the 2004 total – but household spend has fallen from an average of £11.37 to £10.71.

Increasing numbers are taking bundles of services – with a seven per cent rise year on year and a quarter of people are prepared to shop around for mobile and broadband services.

