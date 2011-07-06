Virgin Media announces Spotify partnership

Virgin Media has confirmed that it has sealed a partnership with music streaming giant Spotify.

The deal has been on the cards for some time, and the cable company has now confirmed that it has signed up Spotify to run across 'multiple services'.

The Spotify service on Virgin Media will offer up over 13 million tracks for Virgin Media customers either through the internet, their mobiles or on their televisions.

With a UK launch date set in 'the coming months', Virgin Media has set out a plan to offer the service to new and existing customers through a range of special offers.

Premium offer

That will apparently include Spotify Unlimited and Spotify Premium, with the latter offering download of tracks for playback on offline devices.

Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media, said: "We are delighted to have united the Virgin Media brand with the world's best music service.

"Spotify will help our customers to fill their world with music, whether it's at home or on the go, and provide a unique way to get even more out of Virgin Media's leading digital services."

Andreas Liffgarden, director of business development at Spotify, added: "By teaming up with Virgin Media we're giving millions more people across the UK the chance to enjoy all the world's music at their fingertips, however they choose to listen to it - be that on their computer, mobile, and for the first time through their TV."