Foxtel rolling out iQ catch-up service and introduces iQ3

Amongst rolling out Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go earlier this year and announcing Presto, the very busy pay TV provider has given its set top box subscribers a catch-up boost as well.

Foxtel expanded its electronic program guide (EPG), transforming it into a catch-up TV like services, allowing users to go back up to 26 hours of scheduled programming in the TV guide and select an episode to watch it.

"This exciting new feature will dramatically increase the amount of content available to our customers so they don't miss out on the shows they love… The best news – it's all included with a Foxtel subscription," said Foxtel Chief Executive Richard Freudenstein.

The service will be available 15 minutes after live broadcast end, but of course not all programs will be available for catch-up viewing. Those that will be, will show up with black text, while those that aren't will be in grey.

At launch, "select programming" will be available for channels including Fox Sports, Disney, Nickelodeon, FOX8, FX, MTV, Arena, UKTV, A&E, the Discovery Channels, the National Geographic channels, Showcase, the Foxtel Movie channels and World Movies, to name a few.

The service will be rolled out nationally starting from next month, and will be available for Foxtel iQ and iQHD subscribers that have their set top box hooked up to the internet.

iQ3 and more TV

While Foxtel has had quite the year so far, it's already planning for the new year with the announcement of the Foxtel iQ3.

The third generation set top box and digital recorder support Wi-Fi internet connection and allow for more integration with online entertainment.

"Using Wi-Fi technology, it will offer significantly more opportunities for internet delivery and a vastly improved TV Guide that has been streamlined to help customers discover the best programming for them," Freudenstein said.

"With combined live, recorded and On Demand programs, this box will customise the TV experience and take it to the next level."

Foxtel also announced two new channels, SyFy and TV Hits, as well as a premium BBC channel, made possible with new content agreements with BBC Worldwide, NBCUniversal, Showtime, AETN, Paramount, Disney, CBS, Sony, Warner Bros and 20th Century Fox.