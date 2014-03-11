Flappy Bird could soar again as creator says he's 'considering' a comeback

The maker of axed smash hit mobile game Flappy Bird has hinted the addictive title could one day return to the App Store, following the self-imposed exile.

Developer Dong Nguyen removed the game last month, seemingly overwhelmed by media attention, accusations of Mario thievery and even guilt over how much time users were spending playing it.

At the time, Nguyen claimed to "hate" the game that had "ruined his simple life," but in an extensive interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted to pondering its eventual return to the nest.

"I'm considering it," he told the magazine, before adding that any return would come with a "warning [to] take a break!"

Addictive-yet-infuriating

Since Flappy Bird went into hibernation, iOS devices with the game installed have appeared on eBay for thousands and many clones have emerged seeking to replicate the addictive-yet-infuriating experience.

Those fortunate (or unfortunate) enough to possess the game are still generating massive wads of cash for the Vietnamese developer who was reportedly bringing tens of thousands in ad revenue during the game's peak.

As a result, Nguyen has quit his day job to focus on full time developing. He's got an untitled cowboy shooter, a vertical flying game called Kitty Jetpack and an "action chess game" called Checkonaught coming this month.

All of the games will feature those 8-bit inspired graphics combined with extreme levels of difficulty, according to the interview. Great! There goes another sheet of Gorilla Glass!

