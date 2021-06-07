Socceroos vs Chinese Taipei: how to live stream the World Cup qualifier for free

Following a 3-0 victory over Kuwait on June 4, the Socceroos have had a solid restart on their campaign to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It was 567 days since the Socceroos played an international game, and the win places them at the top of the standings for their group for the World Cup Qualifying matches, and five points ahead of Kuwait.

The Socceroos are scheduled to play three more games, and will face Chinese Taipei on June 8 at 5am AEST. At the very least, they’ll require a win and two draws to progress to the next stage of qualifiers.

With Chinese Taipei at the bottom of the pool and yet to secure a win, Australia appears to be in good shape to claim another victory. The team’s coach, Graham Arnold, will be switching up the players for Tuesday’s game, with an expectation of putting more points on the board.

If you’re keen to catch the action, we’ve laid out how you can watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers from Australia live and free.

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: how to watch online for free

There are a number of ways to watch the Socceroos in their World Cup Qualifiers. Each game will be shown on ABC TV, Foxtel’s Fox Sports and Kayo – but if you’re looking to stream the matches online, then consider signing up for a Kayo Freebies account.

All of the Socceroos World Cup Qualifying matches will be streamed live and free on Kayo Freebies, which is a no-cost tier on the sports streaming service.

The free subscription option has a selection of live and on-demand sports, shows and documentaries that will be available to all Australians for free, including select Matildas matches and the A-League finals to name a few.

While Kayo Freebies will get you access to Australia’s qualifying matches, you’ll need a paid subscription to watch other countries make their play for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A basic subscription costs AU$25 a month, which includes simultaneous streams on two screens. And if you’re looking to watch on more devices, the premium package will give you three screens for AU$35 a month. For more details, see below.

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: fixtures

Australia vs Chinese Taipei: Tuesday, June 8 at 5am AEST

Nepal vs Australia: Saturday, June 12 at 2am AEST

Australia vs Jordan: Wednesday, June 16 at 5am AEST