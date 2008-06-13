iTunes NOT to be used to create terrorist WMDs

iTunes - do not use this program to make nuclear weapons

Some interesting information relating to the potential use of Apple’s iTunes by terrorists intent on creating weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) has emerged this week.

How often to you read End User License Agreements (EULAs)? Hardly ever? Thought so…

iTunes terror scare

New Scientist points out that deep in the small print of Apple's iTunes EULA you can find the following gem:

"Licensee also agrees that Licensee will not use the Apple Software for any purposes prohibited by United States law, including, without limitation, the development, design, manufacture or production of nuclear, missiles, or chemical or biological weapons."

Phew! That’s lucky. And here we were thinking that iTunes was being used by shadowy underground terror organisations to create more of those pesky WMDs.