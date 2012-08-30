Amazon Kindle-exclusive books top 100 million buys and rentals

Amazon’s Kindle reached a momentous milestone Tuesday as it surpassed the 100 million mark for exclusive titles purchased, downloaded and borrowed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With a catalogue of over 180,000 titles, Kindle-only books like War Brides by Helen Bryan - a World War II-era novel - and several by Karen McQuestion - A Scattered Life, Easily Amused, and The Long Way Home - have been bought and borrowed over 770,000 times.

Amazon’s Prime members can borrow many of these digital pages for free as often as once a month with no due date, though they pay a fee for the privilege.

Thousands picked up E.L. James’ 50 Shades of Grey, boosting Kindle rental and purchasing numbers along with tales like Debora Geary’s A Modern Witch and Our Husband by Stephanie Bond.

What’s next?

Although the Kindle faces fierce competition from other tablets like Apple’s iPad, a tablet that commands 70 percent of the market, signs point to a sea change coming for the company during a September 6 event.

Though the company has offered few details besides a date and location, our best guess is the Amazon will announce the Kindle Fire 2 and other iterations of the popular e-readers then.

By other iterations we think we could see at least a new 7-inch tab and perhaps even a larger 10-inch device debuted at the Santa Monica, Calif. event.

If so, Amazon may enjoy many more rented and purchased titles.

Via The Wall Street Journal