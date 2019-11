A new three inch LCD is just one of the upgrades

It's out and we've had our hands on it - the Canon 450D to be precise. Does £600 buy you much more over the earlier 400D and is there much more that anyone can do for the amateur photographer? Or are we just getting a bunch of incremental additions?

The news is there's a boost to the megapixel count, some ease of use improvements, a faster image processor and a switch away from CompactFlast to SD cards.

Read our full review now for the full story.