Will we see a Nikon D5200 before the end of the year?

Is the Nikon D5100 about to be replaced?

Nikon has had an incredibly busy 2012, launching the Nikon D4, Nikon D800,

Nikon D3200

and

Nikon D600

over the past few months.

Around this time of year most of the major camera manufacturers slow down new release schedules in the run up to Christmas.

However, rumours are suggesting that we may be seeing a D5200 announcement before the year is out.

With the announcement of the 24 million pixel D3200 earlier this year, the Nikon D5100, which is above the D3200 in the range, is outgunned in a number of ways by the entry level model.

Upgrade schedule

The D5100 was announced in April 2011, so it would seem relatively ripe for an upgrade, especially now that Nikon has unleashed its large megapixel sensor offerings.

Rumoured specs of a D5100 replacement include the same 24 million pixel DX (crop-format) CMOS sensor as found on the D3200, Expeed 3 processor and an ISO range that can be expanded up to 25,600 (compared with12,800 on the D3200).

It's alos rumoured to feature a continuous shooting speed of 5fps (compared with the D3200's 4fps), a 2,016 pixel RGB metering sensor (which is the same as the full-frame D600) and a vari-angle, 3 inch 921k dot screen.

It's also been suggested that the Nikon D7000 could be upgraded with a Nikon D7100 soon.Still no more news about a replacement for the Nikon D300S though.

Stay tuned for more updates as they happen.

via NikonRumors