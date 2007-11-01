Ricoh GR Digital II: 10MP, easy-mode function

Ricoh has announced the Ricoh GR Digital II digital camera, which replaces the previous Ricoh GR Digital model

The Ricoh GR Digital II features a 10.1-megapixel CCD sensor combined with the 28mm, F2.4 aperture, f:5.9mm focal length GR lens.

There's a one-touch function button to make it easier to switch between settings such as 'JPEG to RAW', 'colour to black & white', 'Snap and AF' and others when photo opportunities suddenly present themselves.

160-degree viewing angle

The 2.7-inch, 230,000-pixel display features a 160-degree viewing angle which makes it easy to preview and frame photos from both low and high angles. Macro settings go down to 1.5 centimetre for those close-up shots, while the maximum sensitivity setting is ISO 1600.

Ricoh said the new compact digicam "achieves excellent resolving power from edge to edge, low noise, and low colour aberration". The included rechargeable battery can handle about 370 shots on a single charge.

Over the last few years, Ricoh seems to have been perpetually playing catch-up to the big manufacturers in the camera market. However, it seems to have turned a corner - the Caplio R6 hits the No.2 spot in our recent Top 10 Digital Compact Cameras list.

The Ricoh GR Digital II is set to go on sale in December, priced at £400.