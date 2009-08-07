Hands on: Sony DSC-WX1 review

Sony is extremely excited that its new Exmor R sensor has made its way into the compact market.The technology means that photographers can eke more light out of even the most ink-black of shooting conditions.

Both the new DSC-WX1 and DSC-TX1 have been blessed with the CMOS technology that was last seen in the company's HX1 cameras. To fit the tech into the body of a compact cam is no mean feat.

While the WX1 is a chunky camera, especially when compared to its stablemate the super-slim TX1, it's because the unit is sporting a zoom-friendly Sony G lens rather than the Exmor R tech.

The camera is a sturdy and solid as you would expect from a Cyber-shot, and has a number of features which will help most with their shot-taking in low-light situations.

These include a hand-held twilight mode which fires off six images in less than a second and layers them on top of each other to create a much sharper and more detailed shot.

The results are impressive. A demo we saw put both the TX1 and WX1 way ahead in low-light shooting quality than most other compact cameras we have seen on the market.

While most the functions of the WX1 can be found on the more stylish TX1, the chunkier compact does beat it on optical zoom size (5x).

And when you use the camera's pièce de résistance, the Panorama Zoom, you have a few more degrees to play around with – a 256-degree panorama, compared to the TX1's 185 degrees.

With Sony believing that its new compact sensors are almost twice the sensitivity of conventional sensors, there's no denying that the camera is a brilliant piece of technology.

With image clarity – especially in low-light – that not even the most hardened pro can turn their nose up at, the WX1 is definitely something a bit special.

The camera will be out in September for £330. And don't forget, you can also connect it up to the Party-shot!

More pictures below: