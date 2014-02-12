Canon revamps entry-level DSLR alongside new tutorial app

This looks like being Canon's best entry-level SLR to date.

Canon has unveiled a new entry level DSLR in the shape of the EOS 1200D. The camera replaces the Canon 1100D, sitting just below the ultra small Canon 100D.

Designed with first-time users in mind, the new camera will launch alongside a new app for iOS and Android devices which guides users through the camera's key functions. It also walks them through the basics of photography with tutorials and challenges.

The 1200D features an 18 million pixel APS-C CMOS sensor along with Canon's Digic 4 processor.

Those features are joined by a 9-point AF system with points spread right across the frame for capturing a wide range of subjects.

Easy to use

Novice users will appreciate the Scene Intelligent Auto mode which automatically selects the most appropriate combination camera settings, while Canon also believes that the camera's controls are easy to use. In-camera Creative filters, such as Fish-eye and Toy Camera, are also included.

Full HD video recording is available - meaning that the full HD video is now available on all current Canon DSLR models.

On the back of the camera is a three inch LCD screen, which is joined by an optical viewfinder.

The Canon EOS 1200D will come standard with the 18-55mm IS kit lens, and will be available to buy from March.