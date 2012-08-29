Canon expands Cinema EOS system with Ultra HD camera

Canon has confirmed the release of the new C500 4K camera

Canon has revealed the EOS C500, a few months after announcing the Ultra HD system was in development.

Also announced today is four new compact EF cinema lenses. Each is designed to offer premium performance and includes two wide-angle cinema zoom lenses and two telephoto cinema zoom lenses. All of the lenses will offer sufficient resolution for 4K video production, and can be used across the Cinema EOS range.

The C500 is capable of Ultra HD (4K) resolution (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) video output. Designed specifically for the motion picture and high resolution digital production industry, the data can be outputted in raw format using an external device.

As well as uncompressed raw footage, the EOS C500 supports 12-bit or 10-bit RGB 4:4:4 output signals for 2K (2048 x 1080 pixels) or full HD off-board recording.

Slow mo

Frame rates of up to 120p in both 4K and 2K modes are available, enabling creative flexibility for high-speed (slow motion) video capture.

The camera will be available in two versions, one offering a PL mount variant for supporting industry-standard lenses, and the other featuring an EF mount. It is is the first Cinema EOS camera to feature a modified EF mount with Cinema Lock, which makes it simpler to swap lenses mid-shoot.

The Canon Cinema EOS C500 price has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to arrive from late October 2012. The new lenses will be available between October and December.