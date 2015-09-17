The best Australian iPhone 6S Plus plans

With the Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus now available for pre-order and all set for launch on September 25, questions have moved from "when can I get it?" to "how much will I pay?"

And while we know that the iPhone 6S Plus can be purchased outright for $1,229 for 16GB, $1,379 for 64GB or $1,529 for 128GB, the telcos have since announced their contract offerings for the new plus-sized Apple handset.

Over the next few pages, we've broken down the pricing offerings firstly by the phone's storage capacity, and then by telco.

Each plan's pricing is the total for the plan and the handset repayment.