Aussie pricing: iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Apple has announced the Australian pricing for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, and they're even more expensive than last year's handsets, which were far from economic.

Yes, your wallet may well be whimpering as you fork out well over $1,000 for even the cheapest model among Apple's new smartphones.

Pricing for the iPhone 6S starts at $1,079 for the 16GB model, ramps up to $1,229 for the 64GB, and tops out at $1,379 for the 128GB.

Pricier still...

Naturally the iPhone 6S Plus is even more eye-watering pricey, starting at $1,229 for 16GB, $1,379 for 64GB, and a whopping $1,529 for 128GB.

This is a steep rise from last year's pricing, which started at $869 for the entry-level 16GB iPhone 6, and peaked at $1,249 for the 128GB iPhone 6 Plus.

Pre-orders open on Saturday, 12 September, with the phones becoming available on Friday, 25 September.