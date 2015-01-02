This could be Microsoft's new Lumia 1330 phablet

We've been expecting a sequel to the Lumia 1320 for a long while now, and it looks like we have our first glimpse at its casing, courtesy of a couple of leaked photos from China.

This large blue shell, which comes from a member of Baidu, (and is holding a Lumia 535 for some reason) could well be the foundation of the Lumia 1330.

If we put on our detective hats for a moment it seems reasonable to assume that the upcoming handset is going to pretty sizeable and feature a hefty camera too, as it dwarfs the 5-inch 535 in both respects. Microsoft's logo now takes the space once filled by the Nokia label.

Early rumours about the device, codenamed RM-1062, suggest that the large hole you can see on the back of the blue casing will be filled by a 14-megapixel snapper, a nice jump from the Lumia 1330's 5-megapixel model.

MWC cometh

Other insider whispers point to a 5.7-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB RAM and 32GB of storage. We'll know for sure when the phone finally makes its debut, which should be at MWC 2015, kicking off in March.

For those just arriving to the party, the 1300 series Windows Phone devices are the mid-range editions of the 1500 series models. Once it finally does see the light of day, the Lumia 1330 should be the second Microsoft-branded Lumia phone after the 535.

While the leaked pictures don't offer much in the way of cold, hard information about the next Lumia phone, they do at least suggest a launch is imminent — watch out for further leaks trickling out in the near future.