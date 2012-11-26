Telstra's Lumia 920 pre-orders delayed due to free JBL speaker offer

Soon to be users of the Nokia Lumia 920 on Telstra have been left feeling slightly frustrated today following the announcement that their pre-orders have been delayed until at least November 30.

Turns out that the pre-order bonus of a JBL PlayUp, an NFC-enabled speaker that can wirelessly charge and stream music from the Lumia handset, caused the delay.

In a letter to pre-order customers published on Gizmodo, Executive Director of Digital Sales and Service at Telstra Gerd Schenkel explained that the delay in delivery of the speaker has pushed back the delivery timeframe.

Patience rewarded

It's not all bad news though. To compensate gadget-fans frothing at the chance to play with the new Windows Phone 8 handset, Telstra is offering customers put out by the delay with a free three month Xbox Music subscription.

Should that not be enough to quell the insurmountable anger at the delay, Telstra is also allowing customers to cancel their pre-order before midday on November 28.

