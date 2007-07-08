High-tech boost for PDA, laptop protection

Keeping your notebook computer or PDA safe from hackers should become easier with the help of the SafeWord MobilePass, launched today.

The SafeWord MobilePass from enterprise gateway security firm Secure Computing is a piece of software that authenticates users via a one-time password process. After registering online and downloading a piece of software, you'll be able to use the software to produce passwords that are more secure for your devices.

The SafeWord MobilePass works with a range of applications for desktop and notebook computers. It's also compatible with most handheld devices like BlackBerrys, and Windows Mobile and Palm-based PDAs.

The software authenticator allows you to access virtual private networks (VPN), Citrix and Outlook. It gives you access to a number of other applications through one-time passcodes generated on your personal mobile device, notebook or desktop machine as well.

Two-factor authentication

It works by issuing a secure, two-factor authentication. This establishes proof-positive identity for all users accessing both corporate and consumer applications. The passwords are never used twice, and there's no need for a new device.

SafeWord MobilePass is available on a number of key mobile platforms including BlackBerry, Palm OS, Windows Mobile and Java2 ME-enabled devices. On computers, the single-use passcodes are generated on the user's notebook or desktop machine by registering online and downloading the software application.

"Providing remote access for enterprise and consumer applications is becoming mission-critical," said Stuart Rauch, director of identity, access and management products for Secure Computing.

"Mobile devices such as BlackBerrys and Palm-based mobile phones are indispensable tools for mobile workforce productivity. Now our customers can leverage the devices they already carry with them to generate one-time passcodes for secure remote access," Rauch said.