Sony's James Bond phone launching in Australia next week

It seems that the delay of the Australian premiere of the latest James Bond film, Skyfall also happened to translate to Bond's smartphone, the Sony Xperia TX.

While the rest of the world has had the James Bond handsets, the Xperia T and Xperia TX, for over a month, Sony has today announced that the TX will be launching through Vodafone and Sony Centre stores in Australia starting next week.

With its 4.6-inch screen, 1.5GHz dual core processor and integrated NFC, the handset is obviously cool enough for 007, although tech geeks might be wary of its lack of the Jelly Bean operating system and LTE.

TX… Xperia TX

Given Sony recently admitted it hasn't got a premium offering to compete with the likes of the iPhone 5 or Samsung Galaxy S3, the delayed launch of the TX is a bit of a surprise.

Still, at $629 outright through Sony or $0 on a $60 plan from Vodafone, it's a much more affordable offering than Apple's latest smartphone anyway.

And with the NFC-enabled handset able to accept Vodafone's new Smartpass mobile payment offering when it goes live next year, it looks like Q may have given this handset just enough features to entice Heineken swilling secret agents and regular folk as well.