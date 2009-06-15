Samsung unveils new Omnia 2 I8000 phone

Samsung used the launch of the new Jet phone to announce a new range of phones, with the flagship product being the Omnia 2 I8000.

Featuring a massive 3.7-inch touchscreen, the new Omnia 2 has a clear WVGA display on top of the Windows Mobile 6.1 operating system.

It has a 5MP camera with Auto-focus and dual LED flash, with a number of extra photo features we've come to expect from Samsung's mobile phone range.

All the usual suspects are contained within the high-end chassis, including video recording and playback, a-GPS, up to 16GB of internal memory and support for up to 32GB of expansion thanks to a microSD slot.

Wealth of features

Considering the wealth of features under the hood, the phone comes in at a fairly svelte 118 x 60 x 11.9mm body, with up to 430 hours of standby time.

The phone is the head of a new range of Omnia phones, including the Omnia Pro B7610 and B7320 that we brought you new of earlier today, as well as a less feature-rich model in the Omnia Lite, the B7300.

Samsung's new range will all feature Windows Mobile 6.1, which will update to 6.5 when the new OS is released.

We're currently harassing the relevant people in Samsung to find out when these will be released, and we'll let you know as soon as we do.

UPDATE: The Omnia II i8000 will be released in Singapore on 18 July, although we're still no closer to a UK launch date.