Samsung Q1 2013 smartphone sales could be out of this galaxy

Samsung is estimated to have another record-breaking quarter thanks to its smartphone sales during the first three months of 2013.

Normally, impressive sales wouldn't be all-too-surprising for the world's No. 1 smartphone manufacturer.

However, the great feat here is that Samsung managed to top its high-sales Q4 2012 with even more dominating numbers in the low-demand season of Q1 2013.

Breaking down the sales figures, Samsung is expected to have moved 25 million smartphones each month of this year.

With those kind of sales, the South Korean company will exceed 70 million units sold in Q 2013, according to the Yonhap News Agency citing Hong Kong's Counterpoint Research.

Samsung smartphone market share rises

Another boost to Samsung, as indicated by the report, is that it has taken control of 35 percent of the smartphone market share in the first two months of 2013.

Previously, the smartphone leader accounted for 32 percent, going by fourth quarter 2012 statistics.

Samsung's 3 percent increase in the smartphone market share hasn't been at the expense of Apple and LG Electronics, though, said the report.

Apple went from 17 percent to 21 percent, and LG increased its market share by a fraction, from 4 percent to 4.3 percent.

Chinese manufacturers ZTE and Huawei are sitting just ahead of LG, controlling 4.6 percent and 4.4 percent of the smartphone market, respectively.

Galaxy 4 sales to help

Samsung - keeping its record-breaking sales up in a historically negative couple of months - should be able to continue the sales trend in Q2 2013.

That's when the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S4 goes on sale throughout the world.

U.K. retailers are listing the unlocked Galaxy S4 at £529.98 (US$805, AU$773) with an April 26 release date.

In the U.S., AT&T announced the Galaxy S4 will be available for pre-order on April 16 for $249.99 (£165, AU$240) with a two-year agreement.

If this new Samsung smartphone sells as well as the Galaxy S3, then the manufacturer could be in for more than one record-breaking quarter throughout the year.