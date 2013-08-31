Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom gets 4G version for even faster photo uploads

Can 4G be a difference maker for the S4 Zoom?

Samsung has confirmed it will launch a 4G LTE-enabled version of its Galaxy S4 Zoom smartphone-cum-camera.

The Frankenstein's monster-style device currently already boasts Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, but this new version will bring next-gen speeds into play.

The presence of 4G tech will make uploading photos, backing them up in the cloud and the process downloading photo sharing and editing apps a little faster.

Naturally, it'll also come in handy for the fully functioning Android 4.2 Jelly Bean smartphone stuck to the back of the camera lens.

Available for all

As yet, none of the UK's 4G networks have confirmed they'll sell the device, but Samsung has said it will work on six different bands, meaning EE, Vodafone and O2's networks will all be compatible.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom, which made headlines for its appearance rather than its specsheet, packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor with a 10x optical zoom and a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 960 x 540 screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom LTE is available in mainland Europe now and will launch in the UK soon. Samsung is yet to confirm a price-point.

