Samsung Galaxy S4 coming to Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

With the wraps finally taken off the hotly anticipated Galaxy S4 from Samsung, Australian carriers Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have all confirmed they will be selling the 4G handset.

While actual plan details are thin on the ground, all three carriers have pre-order pages set up for people interesting in acquiring the new phone.

Vodafone has promised pricing information "in the coming days", while the other networks are even keeping that information close to their chest.

A cheaper shade of grey

It's not just telcos that are jumping aboard the Galaxy S4 bandwagon. Online retailer Kogan has set up its own pre-order page for the phone, promising the country's cheapest prices.

Similarly, Expansys has established a pre-order page for the phone. Just like the Kogan page, It too lacks pricing and availability information. There are no claims about being the cheapest either.

Techrific, on the other hand, is promising the new LTE phone for $998, down from $999. Mind you, the pre-order page features completely wrong specifications and images of the phone, so it might be safer to hold off on your pre-order through them.

