Samsung Galaxy A5 goes on sale in China

Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A5 has gone on sale in China for 2,600 yuan, which translates to about £270 ($420, AU$495), or a OnePlus One.

Currently the handset is only available in China, although Samsung has confirmed it will begin rolling out to international markets over the next few weeks. The prices listed above are just indicators and don't take into account tax or additional pricing from retailers in different countries so it may come in a little higher.

The Galaxy A5 comes in two flavours: single or dual SIM. While the dual SIM is currently on sale in China, Samsung has indicated the single SIM is the version that will ship to international markets.

The phone itself is one of the thinnest Samsung has yet produced at 6.7mm and boasts a 64-bit quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, clocked at 1.2GHz. It packs 16GB of storage space, 2GB of RAM and has a 5-inch Super AMOLED 720p display.

Stayin' A5ive

The Galaxy A5 follows the Samsung Galaxy Alpha's approach of a more premium, metallic chassis as the South Korean manufacturer moves away from the plastic casing of the Galaxy S5.

The phone ships with Android 4.4 KitKat initially, but expect an Android 5.0 Lollipop update in the near future. Rounding out the specs are the 13MP rear-facing camera and a non-removable 2,300mAh battery. Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC are also both supported.

Via: Softpedia