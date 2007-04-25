iSymphony V1BLUEe: 1st Bluetooth home stereo

iSymphony has launched the world's first Bluetooth home stereo, a 45W hi-fi that's aimed squarely at music phone owners.

The iSymphony V1BLUEe is equipped with the A2DP version of Bluetooth. A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile), enables mobile phones to stream music in stereo.

The V1BLUEe is also a full Bluetooth duplex speakerphone, enabling you to carry out a conversation via the stereo, or see who's calling on the VFD colour display.

Other key features include:

compatibility with 3G, 4G and 5G, mini and nano iPods using the supplied Bluetooth wireless dock

MP3 and Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback with ID3 title display on LCD

built-in CD player with CD-R/RW playback

RDS FM/AM stereo radio

2x 10W RMS front-firing loudspeakers

1x 25W RMS rear-firing subwoofer

Bluetooth AVRCP (Audio Video Remote Control Protocol)

System remote control

VESA mount for wall-mounting

The V1BLUEe goes on sale mid-June for £250.