Meet the new Moto X, a slightly different version of the old one

Motorola has announced the new version of its Moto X smartphone at IFA 2014, showing off a handset that has a keen emphasis on looking good, whilst promising not to neglect functionality.

The Moto X 2014 comes with a larger 5.2-inch, 1080p full high-definition display (bigger than the first Moto X's 4.7-inch screen) surrounded by a curved metal frame and a body made out of materials such as bamboo wood and leather. The screen packs 423ppi.

This will certainly make the new Moto X stand out and look fancy, but behind the scenes it looks like Motorola is packing in some pretty capable components as well, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 2.5GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

A 16MP camera is also present so you can take pristine photos of people's reactions as you wave about your bamboo-styled phone.

The handset laps up a pure Android 4.4.4 KitKat experience and a 2,300mAh battery should have you humming for up to 24 hours.

Motorola's new clothes

Since relaunching last year, Motorola has been keen to shed its rather stuffy image and present itself as a stylish and cool brand, and the Moto X 2014 is a clear result of the company's shift in focus.

Alongside the unique case materials, the new Moto X includes a number of customisation options which will allow users to choose the colour, accents and software to suit their preferences through the Moto Maker online tool.

The Moto X will be available in standard black, vegetarian-enraging leather and panda-tempting bamboo cases. It will come with 16GB of built-in storage with a UK asking price starting at £419.99. In the US, consumers can grab a new 16GB Moto X from the online Motorola store for $99 on contract and $499 off. In both regions, the phone will launch later this month.

A 32GB variant will launch online through Moto Maker, though we're still lacking pricing details for this flavor.